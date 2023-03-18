10 weekend events in Northern California | March 18-19

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your St. Patrick's Day weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy St. Patrick's Day! Does a comic convention, a local musician showcase or even a shamrock shimmy sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Northern California!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these St. Patrick's Day weekend events!

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories," which means this event will recognize women past and present who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling. Expect a day filled with women’s contributions to history, culture and society!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. March 18

Located at the Gibson House and Property (512 Gibson Rd., Woodland)

Organized by the Yolo County Women's History Month Committee

More information about this event HERE.

At this Comic Convention, expect all your pop-culture entertainment favorites like characters, heroes, villains, anime, manga, comics, toys, and more as well as special guests, so come dressed to impress!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. March 18 and March 19

Located at the Sacramento SAFE Credit Union Convention Center - Hall D (1400 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Comic-Con

More information about this event HERE.

Sac Comic-Con is pleased to have GIGI EDGLEY! Gigi Edgley is an internationally renowned actress originally from... Posted by Sac-Con on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

If it’s the luck of the Irish you’re looking for, come find it at Old Sacramento Waterfront! Come and enjoy parades, live and local musical entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, a vendor village, and a chance to find Leprechauns hiding throughout the city.

12 – 5 p.m. March 18

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. #200, Sacramento)

Organized by Old Sacramento Waterfront

More information about this event HERE.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is ALMOST HERE!🍀 RSVP below and get ready for a fun and magical time. Posted by Old Sacramento Waterfront on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A day-long free film festival featuring family-friendly screenings of The Samuel Project, an animated drama on the true story of Charlotte Salomon, and the day ends with a touching story of a recent widow called Rose.

March 18 or March 19

Located at The Crocker Art Museum (216 O St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Crocker Art Museum and The Jewish Federation

More information about this event HERE.

It’s an incredible story of a true pioneering artist. Purchase your tickets and join us in-person at the Crocker Art... Posted by Sacramento Jewish Film Festival on Friday, March 17, 2023

This year's theme for the legacy brunch is "Joy Comes In The Morning" and the community wants you to come and celebrate one another with live entertainment and speakers while being in a safe space and being uplifted, empowered and embraced.

1 – 4 p.m. March 19

Located at The Rink Studios (1031 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by I Am Sac Events

More information about this event HERE.

The movement will not only bring more awareness toward the lives that have been lost due to police brutality and... Posted by I Am SAC Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Come and enjoy a night of live music and healing to promote unity, understanding, and social justice. This concert series is dedicated to honoring Stephon Clark's life and legacy and creating a better future for us all. The goal during this experience is to work through our own feelings and highlight many stories untold.

6 – 10 p.m. March 18

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by I Am Sac Events

More information about this event HERE.

Experience Sacramento's creative community at this live event hosted by comedian Dru Brucks and featuring sounds from Jakeem Ali, Basi Vibe, Tone Malone, Yardley Griffin, and the ladies of BruPrynt. A night with good music, good vibes, and good company.

7 – 10 p.m. March 19

Located at Harlows (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Conscious Vibes

More information about this event HERE.

A fun and intimate night of feel-good love songs with a fusion of Afro-Caribbean sounds to have you dancing and lost in the music all night long! Come and dance to DJ sets by DJ Kenzo and DJ Choppa and enjoy the overall good vibes.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m. March 18

Located at The Starlet Room (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Irie Nights

More information about this event HERE.

IRIE NIGHTS “On the Low” returns with the MADNESS on 3.18.23! 🌴 We’re playing nothing but the hits! BE READY to dance... Posted by Irie Nights on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Come to this event for a weekend full of shopping, friends and overall fun! This event features various curated vendors selling their best goods and aisles of junkin' treasure. Also, there will be live music, food and drinks, and even discover farmhouse, industrial, vintage, re-purposed, handmade and much more!

March 17 and March 18

Located at The Roebbelen Center (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by The Great Junk Hunt

More information about this event HERE.

Grab your tickets, get your friends lined up, make sure your wagons are on standby because The Great Junk Hunt -... Posted by The Great Junk Hunt on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Children with special needs, families and friends are invited to join a super fun free evening of dancing and of course, museum play. It's time to do the shamrock shimmy!

5 – 6:30 p.m. March 18

Located at the Sacramento Children's Museum (2701 Prospect Park, Rancho Cordova)

Organized by the Sacramento Children's Museum

More information about this event HERE.

Do the Shamrock Shimmy with us on March 18th! Children with special needs, their families and friends are welcome for a... Posted by Sacramento Children's Museum on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Do you want to see your event here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: The real history behind Saint Patrick's Day