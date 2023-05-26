10 weekend events in Northern California | May 27-28

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Memorial Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Memorial Day weekend! Does the county fair, a toy train convention, or even brunch and day parties sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be cooling down just a bit with temperatures in the low-80s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, family members or go solo to head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these Memorial Day weekend events!

From carnival rides and live performances to farming displays and local food vendors, there's something for everyone at the Sacramento County Fair! This year's theme is "Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow" and focuses on keeping the future of farming alive within the Sacramento region.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 27 and May 28

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 29

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento County Fair

Calling all kids and families! Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun with an exciting lineup of activities planned like face painting, giant jumpers, a petting zoo and a pug puppy pin, kids' workshops, food and drinks, live music and good vibes all around.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 28

Located at R Street Corridor (1808 14th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Self Care Sundays

An annual event that brings together thousands of families from Russian-speaking, Latino, Asian-Pacific, African-American, Hindu and other communities. There will be jumping houses, pony rides, dancing, face painting, train rides, a climbing wall, bungee jumping and more all for the family!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 27

Located at William Land Park's William A Carroll Amphitheatre (3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento)

Organized by the International Kids Festival

Choo choo! Check out over 160 tables of toy trains for sale, operating layouts, free train set drawings and good food!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. May 27

Located at Scottish Rite Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Train Collectors Association

Bring your dancing shoes and appetite to this two-day fun-filled festival featuring all of your favorite Mediterranean food such as kabobs, falafel, hummus and more as well as live family entertainment by Farah Ibrahim, lots of dancing and chances to win raffle prizes!

12 p.m. – 9 p.m. May 27 and May 28

Located at St. Stephen Orthodox Church (11055 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova)

Organized by Saint Stephens Orthodox Church of Rancho Cordova

This is the ultimate destination for creatives and community. This local merchant's market features top-tier small businesses selling vintage clothing, local brands and the tastiest eats, all supporting local businesses and giving back to the community.

3 p.m. – 8 p.m. May 27

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by 1 Up Retro Clothing

A student showcase of all the dances learned by the club throughout the year, highlighting the different dance styles of the Polynesian culture. There will also be raffles with prizes to win and a dinner with all the delicious food.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 27

Located at Richard Brunelle Performance Hall (315 West 14th St., Davis)

Organized by Na Keiki O Hawaii at UC Davis

Calling all 90s and early 2000s music lovers! The Stoop is paying homage to the artists of the 90s and 2000s era in their newest production. Get ready to be transported to the time when Brandy, Usher, SWV, Mariah Carey, and Destiny's Child were making the top charts.

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. May 28

Located at Sacramento Youth Center (1901 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Jalen Tyre'

Brunch and vinyl anyone? Solomon's has officially turned into a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner! This weekend is the grand opening so get fixed up, look sharp or just roll out of the bed for some good bites and good food.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. May 27 and May 28

Located at Solomon's Vinyl Diner (730 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by HOFisbetter

This day party features the sights and sounds of afrobeat's by DJ Leone, a bar, games, great vibes and amazing people!

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. May 28

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Guild Theater

