10 weekend events in Northern California | April 15-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an asparagus festival, a Scandinavian festival or even a reptile expo sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your sunny weekend Northern California!
This weekend's weather will be warming with temperatures in the mid-70s and a southwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!
Tip-off the playoffs celebration at the playground featuring a basketball hoop for guests to test their basketball skills, you can create an action figure of yourself in Kings gear, take photos and video of yourself lighting the beam and make a custom cheer card.
- 12 p.m. – until halftime, April 15
- Located at Ali Youssefi Square (7th and K streets, Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento Kings
- More information about this event HERE.
Come one, come all to this celebratory event of all things asparagus! Enjoy a lineup of events and entertainment as well as family fun, delicious food from fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream, live music, local vendors, carnival rides and games, a petting zoo with pony rides, chef demos and more.
- 12 – 7 p.m., April 14-16
- Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 S. Airport Way., Stockton)
- Organized by the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
- More information about this event HERE.
One of UC Davis’ most revered traditions serves as the university’s annual Open House for prospective and current students, families, alumni, staff, faculty, and the greater Davis and regional communities. Expect a parade, live music and entertainment, and lots of fun family-friendly events!
Come experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Denmark, Norway and Sweden at this festival featuring Scandinavian food, baked goods, and merchandise for sale. Also, come gather information about the Nordic countries and enjoy music, entertainment, and door prizes!
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 15
- Located at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Scandinavian Festival and the Sons of Norway Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
This traditional Bockbierfest will feature Bockbier from Germany, great German music and a variety of German foods. Wonderful German dancing music will be provided by the local favorite bands, plus special performances of German traditional dances by the Alpentänzer Schuhplattler.
- 3 p.m. – midnight April 15
- Located at Sacramento Turn Verein (3349 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento Turn Verein
- More information about this event HERE.
The largest reptile exhibit in Northern California returns to Cal Expo this weekend! Expect over 100,000 square feet of reptiles and supplies, more than 18,000 people in attendance, more than 3,000 reptiles on display, and more than 45 venomous species from around the world including King Cobras and Black Mambas.
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., April 15-16
- Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Reptile Show
- More information about this event HERE.
Get ready to make a splash! There's something for everyone including demos, food trucks, giveaways, music, and an overall family-friendly atmosphere for a nice sunny day.
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 15
- Located at Headwaters Boathouse (1101 W Turner Rd., Lodi)
- Organized by Headwaters Kayak
- More information about this event HERE.
A showcase featuring local artists and musicians coming together to honor DJ Gio's legacy. The event starts with a walk in honor of the life of DJ Gio, how he began, and how his legacy is being carried on by family and friends. There will also be live painting, local vendors and activities for all.
- 4 – 9 p.m. April 14
- 12 – 5 p.m. April 15 and April 16
- Located at 1913 (1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by The DJ Gio Foundation and CMC Management Group, LLC
- More information about this event HERE.
Time to unwind and treat yourself at this self-care Sunday event featuring a rejuvenating yoga session by Afro Yoga with Angie, sound bowl meditations with Trapquility, a high-energy Zumba class, skincare workshops, live music from DJ Stace Lace and more!
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 16
- Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Drake's: The Barn
- More information about this event HERE.
From vintage clothing and food to handmade goods and cool shoes, there's something for everyone at this expo. There will be over 200 new and familiar vendors, so check them out and support them in this beautiful weather!
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 16
- Located at 1125 I St., Sacramento
- Organized by Worlds Worst Expo
- More information about this event HERE.
