10 weekend events in Northern California | June 10-11

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a barn-themed carnival, a pride festival or even an art showcase sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone for your weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be cooling down just a bit with temperatures in the low-80s and a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Celebrate Pride all weekend (and month) long at this march and festival filled with entertainment, education and community! There will be 3 stages for live performances, DJ booths with dance areas, youth and family activities, hundreds of local vendors, food trucks, beverage stations with specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks and a VIP lounge.

12 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 10

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 11

Located at Capitol Mall (1300 7th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Pride

More information about this event HERE.

This French film festival will feature showings of local, national and international French films such as dramas, comedies, short films and more so grab your popcorn and come support!

June 9 – June 11

Located at Tower Theatre (2508 Land Park Dr, Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento French Film Festival

More information about this event HERE.

"With Flying Colors" features local artists and live music while the community can gather and enjoy the art show in the large gallery. Come and check out the activity table for kids both young and old and get a chance to chat with the artists!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 10

Located at The Art Studios (1727 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by The I Street Art Studios

More information about this event HERE.

Step right up and join in the fun at this barn-themed carnival featuring carnival games and activities, stilt walkers, entertainers, a petting zoo and more!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 10

Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Drake's Brewing Company

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate freedom and opportunity at this Juneteenth Festival featuring food, music, fashion shows, marching bands, African dancers and entertainment all-day in honor of the holiday.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 10

Located at The Center at District56 (8230 Civic Center Dr. #100, Elk Grove)

Organized by the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law

More information about this event HERE.

An all-day celebration of local artists, live music, family-friendly activities, nightlife and more. There will be mural walks, farmers markets, outdoor movies, dining and more!

8 a.m. – 11 p.m. June 10

Located at Midtown, Sacramento

Organized by Explore Midtown Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Expect a full day of Pride fun at this event featuring sensational storytelling and beautiful movement and celebrating the uniqueness and color of the LGBTQ+ community as a whole with local actors and musicians, slam poets, drag queens and more!

2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 11

Located at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre ( 2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre

More information about this event HERE.

This Juneteenth celebration will feature swag bag giveaways, poetry performances, free book giveaways, STEM activities, healthy environment workshops and mural unveilings by local artists.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. June 10

Located at Florin Square (2251 Florin Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by the Florin Road Community Beautification Project

Florin Road Community Beautification Project More information about this event HERE.

The Pakistan Cultural Festival features traditional street food, handcrafted items, live music and performances, clothing and jewelry vendors and more! This festival aims to showcase the local Pakistani community and highlight their culture and traditions.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 11

Located at Vernon Street Town Square (311 Vernon St., Roseville)

Organized by the Sacramento Pakistan Cultural Festival

More information about this event HERE.

The Sacramento Downtown Commons is PROUD to partner with Sacramento LGBT Community Center to celebrate equality and our diverse community. Stop by the West Plaza before or after Sacramento Pride for colorful photo ops and tunes by DJ Oasis this weekend!

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. June 10 and June 11

Located at the Downtown Commons, DOCO (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Downtown Commons

More information about this event HERE.

