10 weekend events in Northern California | Feb. 25-26

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your last weekend of February!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a film festival, chili cook-off competition, or even a 'fly' flea market sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your last weekend of February in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be cooling down a bit with temperatures in the high-40s with a south-southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Calling all cosplayers and comic fanatics! This convention will feature a large array of artists, exhibitors and special guests who will be in attendance at StocktonCon. Expect more than 250 booths and tables filled with exhibitors, guests and artists!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26

Located at the Stockton Arena (248 W Fremont St., Sacramento)

Organized by StocktonCon

StocktonCon More information about this event HERE.

This event will introduce you to the next generation of filmmaking, featuring several of Nor-Cal's best filmmakers and producers and highlighting the next generation of black cinema excellence.

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at The Delta King (100 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by the California Film Foundation and Sacramento International Film Festival

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Bok Kai and enjoy the sights and sounds of lion dancing, firecrackers, and of course the dragon as members of the Yuba-Sutter area off their festive costumes and floats!

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at 2nd Street in Downtown Marysville

Organized by Bok Kai Parade

More information about this event HERE.

An evening of elegance and excellence, this is a black tie and red carpet event so enjoy a five-star dinner and awards presented by Sacramento native actress Danielle Monae Truitt, Regina Belle, Petri Byrd Hawkins, Sacramento City Councilman Rick Jennings, and many more illustrious community leaders!

7 – 10 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento (1209 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by RW Media and News

More information about this event HERE.

This festival is Ripon’s largest tradition of the year with an entire weekend of celebrations and events! Expect various events such as Miss Almond Blossom and Miss Ripon competitions, the carnival and vendor fair at Mistlin Sports Park, the Fun Run, the Almond Blossom Parade, Diaper Derby, and more.

6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26

Located at Mistlin Sports Park (1201 River Rd., Ripon)

Organized by the Ripon Chamber of Commerce

More information about this event HERE.

Grab your telescopes for this astronomical event where you can view planets, stars, and more after sunset!

5:55 – 7 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at Oak Grove Regional Park (4520 W. Eight Mile Rd., Stockton)

Organized by the Stockton Astronomical Society

More information about this event HERE.

This month, pay some respect to the sneakers! This market features all types of products from vintage fashion and plants to home goods and food trucks, but everyone bring out your flyest sneakers.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Feb. 26

Located at Track 7 Brewing Company (826 Professor Ln., Sacramento)

Organized by the Fly Market

More information about this event HERE.

An empowering event to bring together women in a casual setting, making new connections and exploring different brunch areas in the region surrounded by beautiful women of color!

1 – 5 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant (1346 Fulton Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Brown Skin Brunchin’

More information about this event HERE.

Enjoy this event featuring local artists, musicians and creators. From classical to modern pieces, come look at art and listen to music!

7 – 11 p.m. Feb. 24-25

Located at The Bunker Underground Art Social Club (3952 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by The Bunker Underground Art Social Club

More information about this event HERE.

After a 4 year hiatus, the chili competition has returned! This event is FREE to taste and open to all ages, so come have a pint (or three) and vote for your favorite chili in Sacramento! Winners for best overall chili and best decorations and team name will receive gift cards and prizes.

12 – 2 p.m. Feb. 25

Located at Track 7 Brewing Co. (3747 W Pacific Ave. Suite F, Sacramento)

Organized by Track 7 Brewing Co.

More information about this event HERE.

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!