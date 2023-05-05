10 things to do in Northern California: May 6-7

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of May.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Cinco De Mayo! Does a battle of the bands, a honey festival, or even a film festival sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be cooling down just a bit with temperatures in the high-60s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, maybe grab a jacket and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with some of these weekend events!

Buzz on over to this free family-friendly festival featuring (honey, of course), Honey Bee education, live art, food and drinks, cooking demonstrations, live music, kids’ arts and crafts, vendors and more honey!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 6

Located at Historic Downtown Woodland (405 Main St., Woodland)

Organized by California Honey Festival and Visit Woodland

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at this free festival featuring live music, food and drinks, arts and crafts, a kid's zone, a car show and lots of dancing. Bring an appetite, some dancing shoes and enjoy!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. May 6, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. May 7

Located at Southside Park (7th and T streets, Sacramento)

Organized by Fiesta En La Calle

More information about this event HERE.

CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL!! 2 Days of Fun!! Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 at Southside Park. Free Admission! Share with a friend!! Posted by Fiesta En La Calle - Events & Festivals on Monday, April 17, 2023

Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at this free, inclusive and family-friendly community festival featuring more than 120 arts and crafts, food and community vendors, a pop-up visual art gallery, more than a dozen food trucks, traditional and contemporary stage performances and more!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 6

Located at The Center at District56 (8230 Civic Center Dr. Suite #100, Elk Grove)

Organized by The Creative Space

More information about this event HERE.

Asian Pacific CultureFest is a free, inclusive, and family-friendly community festival coming to District56 in Elk Grove... Posted by Asian Pacific CultureFest on Monday, March 13, 2023

Can I get a yee-haw from all my country lovers? This music festival features live performances from Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols and more plus 12 hometown bands performing food trucks, a boot-scootin’ line dance saloon, a mechanical bull and more!

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. May 5 and May 6

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by KNCI 105.1

More information about this event HERE.

Today’s the day! 105.1 KNCI's Country in the Park begins today at Cal Expo’ Miller Lite Grandstand at 2 pm! Head over... Posted by California State Fair on Friday, May 5, 2023

This free family-friendly event features community vendors and resources with giveaways, electric car test drives, kids activities and free food! There will also be a 40 Acres Passport for guests to win prizes by visiting each of the 40 Acres businesses such as Underground Books, Fixins Soul Kitchen, World Class Faders, Old Soul and more.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 6

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope

More information about this event HERE.

This Saturday we’re celebrating the 20th Anniversary of our 40 Acres Complex! Come out and enjoy free food, kids... Posted by St. HOPE on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Get ready to get funky at this battle of the bands featuring The Midnight Players and Klymaxx!

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. May 7

Located at Ace Of Spades (1417 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Ace Of Spades

More information about this event HERE.

Update 👉 The SacTown Funk show scheduled for 4/1 at Ace of Spades will now take place on 5/7. All tickets purchased for Saturday's show will be honored on the new date! Posted by Ace Of Spades on Thursday, March 30, 2023

A celebration of objectively bad cinema everyone loves! Grab some popcorn and something to drink while watching films like Ed Wood's Plan 9 From Outer Space, Troll 2 and The Room.

4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. May 6

Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Love Horror Events and the Sacramento Horror Film Festival

More information about this event HERE.

This family-friendly event is traditionally celebrated in Germany but is being brought to Sacramento! The festival is to celebrate spring and will feature delicious German food and drinks, special performances, a live band, free games and crafts for the kids, face-painting and more.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 7

Located at Sacramento Turn Verein (3349 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Turn Verein German Language School

More information about this event HERE.

May is here, and so are the Maibaumfeste--celebrating an end to the cold season and welcoming the spring. Be sure to... Posted by Sacramento Turn Verein German Language School on Thursday, May 4, 2023

A small business market featuring over 130 vendors ranging from food, vintage clothes, jewelry, handcrafted items and crystals all to shop from!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 7

Located at 2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento

Organized by SacTown’s Finest Market

More information about this event HERE.

SFM is coming back Sunday, May 7th🌞 we’re excited to be hosting over 130 vendors from all over NorCal bring food, clothes, handcrafts, jewelry, and more! Sunday, May 7th 11AM-4PM 2003 Howe Ave. Sacramento, CA Posted by SacTown’s Finest Market on Monday, April 24, 2023

Calling all Star Wars fans...May the Fourth be with you! Get your lightsabers ready because you are invited to get a peek at a fleet of open cockpits, hang out with cosplayers and have fun with galactic-themed crafts, music and activities.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 6

Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr.,

McClellan)

McClellan) Organized by the Aerospace Museum of California

More information about this event HERE.

Star Wars Open Cockpit is a few days away! Join us on Saturday, May 6th and explore the open cockpits of our historic... Posted by Aerospace Museum of California on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!