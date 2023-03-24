10 weekend events in Northern California | March 25-26

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your sunny weekend!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spring has sprung! If a night market, drag brunch, or even a boozy book fair sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of spring in Northern California!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up some springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Kick off the spring season with a makers market pop-up featuring 25+ local artisans, crafters and makers showcasing all their best handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath and body, and other specialty items. Also enjoy some musical entertainment while you shop. Pop-up located in West Plaza near Macy's.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 25

Located at DOCO, Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace and DOCO Sacramento

Shop for Ramadan and EID at this bazaar! Complete your shopping with vendors from the Bay Area and Los Angeles who will also be showcasing their most trendy designer wear. Shop casual, formal, semi-formal, bridal wear, jewelry and much more.

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 26

Located at Hilton Sacramento Arden West (2200 Harvard St., Sacramento)

Organized by Couture by Kiran

Aloha! Come out to this night market and grab some Hawaiian and Filipino food favorites. Satisfy your taste buds with locally made sweet treats and shop island apparel, accessories, crafts and more made by small business vendors from Sacramento and the Bay Area.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. March 25

Located at Warriorz Health & Fitness (9247 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove)

Organized by Pau Hana Events

Spring is in full bloom! Celebrate the season with this free event offering fun for the whole family including live music, free samples, games, prizes and more!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 25

Located at Raley's O-N-E Market Roseville (1970 Blue Oaks Blvd., Roseville)

Organized by Raley's O-N-E Market Roseville

A free monthly day and night party featuring favorite global sounds of afrobeats, amapiano, funk, soul, boogie, edits and remixes with Twelveswax DJs and Global vibes with DJ El Indio and special guest DJ My Cousin Vinny.

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. March 26

Located at Darling Aviary (712 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by DJ El Indio

Book Fairs aren’t just for kids! Enjoy all the fun of school book fairs with a heavy dose of nostalgia. This time, it's for the grown-ups and there will be beer, books and more.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. March 26

Located at King Cong Brewing Company (1709 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Wild Sisters Book Company

Join some special queens for a Drag Brunch! There will be a full buffet brunch with a no-host bar, specialty cocktails, mimosa flights and so much more all to enjoy.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 25

Located at the Delta King Hotel (1000 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Delta King Hotel

Come to Sacramento’s juiciest burlesque and drag featuring heart-pounding performances by local and internationally acclaimed queer artists. Enjoy a night of unforgettable high-quality entertainment with food, cocktails, mocktails and sensational live entertainment.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. March 26

Located at Harlow's (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Harlow's and The Darling Clementines

Come enjoy a digital media art exhibit fusing art and technology through light, space and sound. There will be performances by local musicians as well as installments of local artists.

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. March 25

Located at The Elliott Building (1530 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Visao Media

From Usher to Ashanti and everything in between, this party will have you lost in nostalgia while vibing to some throwbacks. Ending Women's History Month on a strong note, they're featuring DJ Eddy, DJ Uni and more!

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. March 26

Located at Sacto by Night Bar & Restaurant (7121 Governors Circle, Sacramento)

Organized by Sacto by Night

