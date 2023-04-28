10 things to do in Northern California: April 29-30

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a grilled cheese festival, a car and auto show, or even NASCAR opening night sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone for your sunny weekend!

This weekend's weather will be warming up with temperatures in the high-80s with a south/southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Come one, come all! The Sacramento History Museum is celebrating the season with a fun, free and family-friendly event featuring hourly dances around a 15-foot maypole, traditional country dances, live music, living history demonstrations, hands-on arts and crafts stations, hobby-horse races, gold panning, face painting, lawn games, and more!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 30

Located at The 1849 Scene (111 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento History Museum

A full weekend dedicated to the one food you never outgrow... grilled cheese! From grilled cheese pairings with everything from craft beer to kid's activities and games galore, they've got something for everyone at this two-day event.

1 – 4 p.m. April 29

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 30

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival

Now in its 72nd year, the Sacramento Autorama will feature over 800 show vehicles like hot rods, lowriders, motorcycles, custom cars and more!

April 28 – April 30

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Rod Shows

Celebrate local talent and local artists at this event which features fine art, live performances, food and wine, a youth arts show, a kids zone and more!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 29

Located at 9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove

Organized by the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center

The world’s 1st running music festival is a blend of a music festival and a fun run! Experience a music-filled course with live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, neon and black lights, and cross the finish line into an epic main stage afterparty featuring top headliner DJs.

5:30 – 11 p.m. April 29

Located at Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Night Nation Run

A celebration of the amazing food, wine and beer the East Sacramento neighborhood has to offer. The event features over 40 food and beverage vendors so come experience what makes the charming neighborhood great!

5 – 9 p.m. April 29

Located at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (600 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by the East Sacramento Chamber of Commerce

Come celebrate Lei Day with delicious Hawaiian, Polynesian and Filipino cuisine, shop and support over 50 local and regional small business vendors, and there will be tons of island-inspired snacks, apparel, accessories and more! Enjoy live music, special performances and a ton of giveaways planned throughout the day.

12 – 5 p.m. April 29

Located at Warriorz Health & Fitness (9247 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove)

Organized by Pau Hana Events

An event dedicated to the upliftment of African American culture, business, and entertainment! There will be music, vendors, entertainment, and guest performers all lined up to make the day.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 29

Located at 3300 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Organized by Malik Speaks

A free community event focusing on creativity! There will be a make-and-take art station, dance and music performances, art show, food trucks, and more!

Don’t miss the start of the 69th season of stock car racing in Roseville! Check out high-speed thrills with the new JM Environmental Wild West Super Series. Drivers kick off their battles for local, state, and national championships too!

4 – 9:30 p.m. April 29

Located at All American Speedway (800 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by All American Speedway

