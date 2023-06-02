Man arrested after 10-year-old boy shot, killed in Yuba County

According to a news release, a dispute between families led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot and killed in a family dispute Sunday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:40 p.m. at a home on the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 10-year-old boy inside the home with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Juan Ortiz of Olivehurst in connection with the shooting. He’s accused of homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Sgt. Park or Det. Gonzalez at 530-749-7777.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 2 killed, 5 injured in multiple Stockton shootings