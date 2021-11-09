Phoenix fire said an off-road vehicle rolled over in the river bottom and went about 8 feet underwater.

PHENIX, Va. — A 10-year-old boy was rescued from the river bottom near 71st Avenue and Roeser Road Saturday evening, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Phoenix fire said tactical rescue teams responded to reports of an off-road vehicle rolled over in the river bottom and went about 8 feet underwater.

When rescue teams arrived, they were told a 10-year-old was trapped inside the vehicle, the department said.

Crew members were able to extricate the trapped boy and take him out, Phoenix fire said.

Phoenix fire said the 10-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.