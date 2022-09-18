Power mostly restored to 10,000 customers in Rio Linda area after outage | Update

Power was restored to most people by 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIO LINDA, Calif — Update: 4:50 p.m.

According to SMUD's outage map, most customers have had their power restored in the Rio Linda area. Roughly 632 customers were still without power by 4:55 p.m.

Original Story:

The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) is looking into an outage in the Rio Linda area.

The unplanned outage knocked out power to more than 10,000 customers. Few details surrounding the outage have been released at this time, however the SMUD outage page said it outage happened around 3:43 p.m.

Officials are expecting power to be restored by 4:45 p.m.

To view the outage map from SMUD, click HERE.

ABC10 sent inquiry to SMUD regarding the outage, but the message was not immediately returned. While the cause of the outage is not clear, Capt. Parker Wilbourn, with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, said a transformer was on fire at 7801 El Rio Avenue. He didn't have any information regarding the cause of the transformer fire.

WATCH ALSO: