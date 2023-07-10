Officials look for at-risk 11-year-old missing from La Riviera area

Dveda Haag was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Linda Rio Drive and Whitewater Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

LA RIVIERA, Calif. — Officials are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in La Riviera Saturday evening.

Dveda Haag was last seen around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. She is described as a 5 foot 6 inch tall, 105 lbs girl with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki pants, and blue tennis shoes in the area of Linda Rio Drive and Whitewater Way.

She is considered at risk due to her age and a developmental delay as she mentally functions like a 2-year-old, according to officials. Dveda is autistic and non-verbal.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Zariyah is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.