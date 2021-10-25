Lower American River Parkway to see upgrades thanks to $12M investment

A $12 million investment into projects along the Lower American River Parkway was announced by local lawmakers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investments along the lower American River Parkway are coming soon as $12 million in state budget resources were announced Tuesday that will fund public access projects.

“The Lower American River Parkway is an environmental and recreational treasure,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement. “I want to thank Assemblymember McCarty for delivering money for improvements that will both preserve it and allow adults and children alike to experience it more fully for play and learning.”

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty and Sen. Richard Pan were the two behind securing the funds for the multiple projects. Some of the projects which are expected to happen in the future include:

Bike and pedestrian trail linking Sutter’s Landing Park and Discovery Park along the Two Rivers Bike Trail.

Camp Pollock: Observation deck, outdoor classroom, boat launch and a public art mural project.

Woodlake Gateway River Access: New restroom, increased parking and a new bike trail connection.

Another project getting a piece of the $12 million pie is taking place at Sutter’s Landing Park. According to a press release from the lawmakers, a concession stand for kayak/paddleboard rentals and refreshments will be built, a public art mural will be complete, Master Plan update, parking lot safety improvements and $2 million in reserve funds for future public access investments.

"Camp Pollock has been a haven for wildlife and outdoor recreation in the Lower American River Parkway for nearly a century,” said Kelly Hopkins, executive director of Sacramento Valley Conservancy in a statement. “This funding will allow SVC to make critical infrastructure and access improvements that will be enjoyed by the community for many years to come.”

The money announced will also fund the Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps, which will create jobs for youth corps members to assist with habitat restoration and preservation.

“The American River Parkway is our local treasure enjoyed by thousands of Sacramentans and their families, including mine” said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty in a statement. “Unfortunately, we haven’t kept pace on expanding public access and making necessary upgrades, especially along the lower stretch of the Parkway. The projects we’re funding will make the Parkway more accessible and enjoyable for future generations.”

Officials also addressed plans for relocating the homeless who currently camping along the American River.

"These budget investments to activate the Parkway will work in tandem with successful legislative efforts to transition homeless off of the American River and into safer housing options," a press release about the project reads.

The press release goes on to explain that through Assembly Bill 175, City, County and Cal Expo officials are authorized to use Lot Z to house homeless individuals currently camping along the river.