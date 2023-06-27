12 people arrested after Stockton sideshow bust

Police pulled over 98 cars and gave out 41 citations.

STOCKTON, Calif — Law enforcement busted a sideshow in Stockton Sunday, arresting 12 people and impounding 15 vehicles, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police pulled over 98 cars and gave out 41 citations. Among the 12 arrests were five firearm-related arrests, two pursuit-related arrests, and five other arrests which weren't clarified.

People can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 to report sideshows. People can remain anonymous.

