13-year-old shot to death in Stockton

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Flint Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

It is being investigated as a homicide and no suspect information is available yet.

