13-year-old shot to death in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday morning.
According to a news release, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Avenue.
Police arrived at the scene and found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.
It is being investigated as a homicide and no suspect information is available yet.
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Congressman calls for FBI help amid increase in San Joaquin County copper wire thefts
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8