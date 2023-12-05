x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

13-year-old shot to death in Stockton

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on Flint Avenue.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed early Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

It is being investigated as a homicide and no suspect information is available yet.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Congressman calls for FBI help amid increase in San Joaquin County copper wire thefts

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out