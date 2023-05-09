Turlock teen believed to be taken by wanted on sexual assault charges, police say

The California Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the teen

TURLOCK, Calif. — Police are trying to track down the location of a Turlock 16-year-old allegedly taken by a wanted man.

The victim, Monica Ascensio, is described as a 16-year-old girl around 5'2" tall and weighing 99 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Cristian Ceja is suspected of taking her. He's described as a 25-year-old man standing at 5'8" and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Ceja has multiple warrants out for his arrest. Sgt. Veronica Esquivez, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Ceja is wanted on sexual assault charges.

Officials said Ascensio hasn't been seen since 3 a.m. Aug. 27 along the 200 block of West F Street. She was last wearing black leggings and a blue shirt.

Officials say they may be driving a gray Honda Element with a license plate reading "6MKL047." Police are asking people to call 911 if they're spotted.

