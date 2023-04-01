17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

The shooting happened New Year's Day at an apartment complex on Westwood Lane.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect.

CASE HISTORY

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival they found a man lying on the ground with no pulse and he was not breathing. Sacramento Metro Fire personnel then arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

