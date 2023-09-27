17-year-old shot in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Pear Tree Lane. A 17-year-old later walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, witnesses told police they saw three teens run into a home on Orange Tree Way after the shooting.
Police surrounded the home and one person came out of the back while another came out of the front; both 14-years-old. They were released to their parents because of insufficient evidence to charge them.
Police obtained a warrant to enter the home because they believed a third person was still inside. The home was cleared and no one was found inside.
The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.
