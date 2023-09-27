17-year-old shot in Fairfield, police investigating

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Pear Tree Lane.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Pear Tree Lane. A 17-year-old later walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police they saw three teens run into a home on Orange Tree Way after the shooting.

Police surrounded the home and one person came out of the back while another came out of the front; both 14-years-old. They were released to their parents because of insufficient evidence to charge them.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the home because they believed a third person was still inside. The home was cleared and no one was found inside.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.

