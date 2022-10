The winning ticket was sold in a Tracy liquor store

TRACY, Calif. — Anyone who bought a lotto ticket at Tracy liquor store should probably check their ticket.

According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors along West 11th Street.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 1-18-33-35-37, for a total value of $175,226.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

