'This just doesn't happen here': 18-year-old clerk shot at Escalon Family Dollar store in critical condition

ESCALON, Calif. — An 18-year old store clerk is in critical condition after getting shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Escalon, Monday.

"It's scary. It's a scary thing to happen here. This just doesn't happen," said Rebekah Martinez, spokesperson for the victim's family.

The shooting happened Monday night just after 6:30 p.m. at the discount retailer along Highway 120.

According to Martinez, the young woman was shot four to five times and is undergoing multiple surgeries.

"The family is not doing well at all. Her parents are trying to do their best to hold it together because they have other children," said Martinez.

According to Escalon Police, the suspect is described as a black, adult male about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

The suspect has not been caught and is still at large.

Martinez says a fellow worker of the victim told the family this same suspect attempted to rob the store in recent weeks.

"From what I understand she followed every command that he gave her and he still shot her. She did not resist. She did everything he told her to do," said Martinez.

Police say the suspect got away on foot from the Family Dollar Store and then, on foot, made his way northbound to Mitchell Avenue and into a neighborhood of homes.

Brittney Gouzeene, who owns BLB Studio, Brow & Makeup Artistry in Escalon, says the tightknit town is scared for its safety.

"People all over were texting each other just in our community, lock your doors. You know, making everybody aware of what was happening," said Gouzeene.

Esthetician Shaelyn Coleman says she is being extra vigilant about her safety.

"To be more aware, especially like walking to my car, looking around," said Coleman.

Gabriella Vargas heads an Escalon community Facebook group.

She says the shooting has left residents nervous and on edge.

"The community is definitely shaken up. Even as of this morning parents are questioning whether or not we should let our kids go to school. It's not something that we prepare for. It doesn't happen every day," said Vargas.

Martinez has also set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family to help pay their expenses.

Those with any information are encouraged to call Escalon Police at 209-838-7093.

