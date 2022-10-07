18-year-old from Vallejo drowns at Lake Berryessa

The teenager was the lake with his friends when he slipped off a log and fell into the water, officials said. This is the third drowning in two weeks at the lake.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — An 18-year-old from Vallejo became the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa, officials said Sunday.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said Zaire Watu Fairley, 18 of Vallejo, drowned after he slipped off a log and fell into the water near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area.

Authorities said an off-duty officer in the area leapt from his boat and into the water to try and save Fairley. The officer was able to bring him to shore where off-duty nurses provided CPR.

First responders took Fairley to a hospital where he ultimately died around 3:19 p.m.

