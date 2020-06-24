19-year-old found dead after falling into water at Rainbow Pools in Tuolumne County

Deputies responded after getting calls that the 19-year-old had fallen into the water and never came back up.

GROVELAND, Calif. — One man is dead after falling into the water at Rainbow Pools in Tuolumne County.

Deputies responded to the area on June 23 after getting calls that a person fell into the water but never came back up.

Search and Rescue and Dive teams eventually found the body of Alvin Reyes Jr, 19 of Antioch.

The case is still under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

