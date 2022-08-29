1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday.
Olivehurst Food Center is expected to open their doors on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.
Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
In a news release, officials said the town's last grocery store "The Holiday Market" closed in February 2000, leaving 15,000 residents without a large-scale grocery store in a seven-mile radius.
The new store is located in a 19,000 square foot facility and offers meat, fresh produce, canned goods and other food-related products. The grand opening will also feature food, giveaways and promotions.
