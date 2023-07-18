2 arrested after man hit, killed by car in Rancho Cordova

The sheriff's office says the two men are accused of murder

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are in custody after a man was hit and killed by a car in Rancho Cordova over the weekend.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 54-year-old Andres Santibanez and 52-year-old Sammuel Amorado in connection with a July 15 homicide near Sunrise Boulevard.

The two men were booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of murder. They are scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The deadly crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Boulevard and Folsom Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been hit by a car and he was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officers found a second man with injuries nearby, though he is expected to survive them.