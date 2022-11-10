2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting

Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to police.

ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10.

Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department.

The department said they worked alongside the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, Stockton Police Department, Oakdale Police Department and the community.

Authorities were able to connect Brooks and Sewell to a string of robberies in Waterford, Oakdale, Escalon and Stockton.

Officials say this arrest included the person involved in the shooting and the getaway driver, bringing the Family Dollar shooting incident to an end.

The Escalon Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar along Jackson Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Oct. 10.

Police said one of the employees was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Oct. 18, they said the victim was stable and making a recovery.

