2 arrested on suspicion of murder after burned body found in Vacaville

Wendy Warren, 38, and Emmanuel Justin, 39, were stopped by West Sacramento police after their car was identified by officials as "involved in the death"

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two West Sacramento residents were arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday, just 24 hours after a burning body was found in unincorporated Solano County.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the Vacaville city line about a small fire in the area of Elmira Road and Tulip Street Wednesday.

Deputies found a body on fire and the victim was identified as 35-year-old Theodore Washington of Sacramento.

Wendy Warren, 38, and Emmanuel Justin, 39, were stopped by West Sacramento police after their car was identified by officials as "involved in the death."

Officials say Warren and Washington had a relationship, allowing her and Justin to "lure the victim to a location in West Sacramento and commit the murder." They say the suspects waited four days before disposing the body.

Both suspects were arrested, charged with murder and booked into Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information can call the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (707) 784-7050.