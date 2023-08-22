2 Fairfield residents arrested for allegedly stealing packages in Suisun City

Police stopped the suspects' car on Woodlark Drive and found multiple packages inside

SUISUN CITY, Calif — Two Fairfield residents were arrested in Suisun City on suspicion of stealing packages, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Kristopher Beasley, 39, and Ashley Oneal, 29, were allegedly seen by residents going up to homes and taking packages off porches then loading up the white SUV they were driving.

Police say they stopped their car on Woodlark Drive, just south of Pintail Drive, and began investigating. Inside the car were multiple packages.

Beasley was on Postrelease Community Supervision and arrested on suspicion of stealing property while Oneal was arrested for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia.

Officials are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with additional information to call them at (707) 421-7373.