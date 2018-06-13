Two Sacramento men have been charged following a crime spree in December 2017, which included murders and robberies, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Tuesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said 18-year-old Terran Fayeweather and 19-year-old Antoine Yancy, both of Sacramento, were charged in the crimes. Both men face numerous charges, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The crime spree included the following, according to the police department:

Dec. 22, 2017, Sacramento police responded to the area of Broadway and Santa Cruz Way for a report of a shooting with two victims shot. One victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died from his injuries.

Dec. 26, 2017, a homeowner in the 3100 block of Academy Way was shot and killed during a home invasion.

Dec. 28, 2017, three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into a residence in the 3900 block of Limestone Way, demanded valuables, assaulted the occupant, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Dec. 29, 2017, a victim was shot during a robbery involving two suspects near the 7800 block of Center Parkway. The victim survived the injuries.

