Their father was able to escape the burning home on Avenue K near 21st Street. Both children were under the age of six, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GALVESTON, Texas — Two children were killed early Saturday when their Galveston home caught fire, officials said.

Galveston firefighters were called to the home on Avenue K near 21st Street around 2:40 a.m., but there was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The children are believed to be a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

They were pulled from the home by firefighters and were taken to UTMB Health's Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital where they both died.

The children were in a back bedroom of the house at the time, according to a neighbor.

The father of the children was able to escape and was not hurt, Galveston Assistant Fire Chief Richie Pearson said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. The Galveston Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.