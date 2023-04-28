2 killed in Sutter County crash

CHP is now looking for anyone who witnessed the crash to provide information

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died after an accident in Sutter County, Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 99, south of Oswald Road.

CHP says it appears the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, a 74-year-old man from Brentwood, was going north on the highway when they crossed into the southbound lane.

He collided with a 2016 Toyota Rav4 being driven by a 69-year-old woman from Yuba City.

The drivers of both vehicles died from their injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200.

