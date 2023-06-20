2 dead, child hospitalized after accident along Dillard Road in Sacramento County

Police said the child was in critical but stable condition.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead and a child is in the hospital after a crash south of Elk Grove Tuesday night.

According to the California High Patrol, the crash was described as a head-on collision along Dillard Road and left two people dead and a child in the hospital. The victims were only described as a male and a female.

Details surrounding the crash and what led up to it haven't been released. Police said the crash was between two Nissans, one an Altima and the other a Rogue.

Police said the child was in the Nissan Altima and was in critical but stable condition.

Dillard Road has been closed as the investigation continues.

