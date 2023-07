The crash happened on MacArthur Drive when a car was driving northbound and left the roadway. Officials say the two men inside died.

TRACY, Calif. — Two people are dead after a crash in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

MacArthur Drive from Grant Line Road to West 11th Street is closed while officials investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MacArthur Drive from Grant Line Road to West 11th Street is closed to through traffic while Tracy Police Department conducts a traffic collision investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/roDnPGuB5S — Tracy Police Department (@tracypd) July 8, 2023