Two deaths in Northern California due to the West Nile virus were confirmed Monday by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The CDPH said one of the victims was from Glenn County while the other was from Yuba County.

"We are still in a peak period of West Nile virus transmission in the state so we urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites," said CDPH Director and State Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith in a press release.

Overall, the CDPH has reported a total of 56 human cases from 21 different California counties in the year 2018.

"West Nile virus is influenced by many factors, including climate, the number and types of birds and mosquitoes in an area, and the level of WNV immunity in birds. West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of serious illness to most people is low. However, some individuals – less than one percent – can develop serious neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis," the press release read.

