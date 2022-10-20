2 found dead in front of Modesto home

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were found dead Thursday after Stanislaus County deputies responded to a reported shooting.
According to a news release, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue around 1:45 p.m.
While on their way to the scene, a caller told responders someone shot her mother. Upon arrival, first responders found a man outside of a home near the road and a woman in the front yard of the home.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be positively identified.
A woman and baby were at the home when the shooting happened. They were uninjured but taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or a threat to the community.