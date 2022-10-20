2 found dead in front of Modesto home

Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects or a threat to the community.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were found dead Thursday after Stanislaus County deputies responded to a reported shooting.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

While on their way to the scene, a caller told responders someone shot her mother. Upon arrival, first responders found a man outside of a home near the road and a woman in the front yard of the home.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be positively identified.

A woman and baby were at the home when the shooting happened. They were uninjured but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or a threat to the community.