2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released yet but police say the scene is still active. The conditions of the victims are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.