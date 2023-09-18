2 hospitalized after reported shooting in Sacramento

Police say the shooting happened along the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a reported shooting near the Upper Land Park area of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened along the 2600 block Kit Carson Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but no additional information was released.

A shooting recently happened Friday evening along the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street. However, it's unclear if the two incidents are related. Sacramento police told ABC10 that their officers will determine whether the two shootings are related as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.