Two people were injured after a shooting near the Boardwalk in Orangevale, according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.

On Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boardwalk where a concert was going on, but when they arrived on the scene there were no victims found.

As the investigation continued, officers determined the shooting happened between two groups at a nearby parking lot. People at the concert thought the victim was shot inside after entering inside seeking help.

One shooting victim went to a Folsom hospital while a second victim went to another hospital. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the foot.

Authorities believe both victims are connected to the Boardwalk incident and were uncooperative with police.

