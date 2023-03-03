2 injured in Calaveras County airplane crash

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a solo-engine airplane crashed in Calaveras County Friday morning.

The sheriff's office says it happened along Hwy. 49 near Carol Kennedy Drive and Union Mine Road outside of the San Andres township.

Officials said the two people injured were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One person was airlifted while another was taken by ambulance.

An investigation into the crash is underway, according to county officials.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: 1 dead after airplane crashes near Modesto Airport