It happened this afternoon on 49th Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured in south Sacramento.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Tuesday afternoon on the 4100 block of 49th Avenue. What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.