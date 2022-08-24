x
2 injured in Vacaville small plane crash

Two people suffered minor injures and were taken to the hospital.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people suffered minor injures after a small plane crashed at the Nut Tree Airport Wednesday morning. 

Deputies responded to the scene at 11:20 a.m. and transported the injured to the hospital, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

There is currently no word on the property damage at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on scene and will be conducting the investigation.

