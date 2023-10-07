2 men killed in fiery Tracy crash identified

The police department identified them as 34-year-old Amrik Wander and 38-year-old Arvind Ram.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department has identified the two men killed in a Friday night single-vehicle accident.

According to a news release, they were 34-year-old Amrik Wander and 38-year-old Arvind Ram.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Friday for a single-car accident in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive. Witnesses said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and two people were trapped inside.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Any loss of life is tragic, especially when attributed to something preventable like a traffic collision. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of our two community members who passed,” said Police Chief Sekou Millington.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and anyone with information can email Officer Alberto Perez at Alberto.Perez@TracyPD.com or call (209) 831-6634.

