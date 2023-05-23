x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California

Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California.

More Videos

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday.

The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the submerged plane "and confirmed the pilot and copilot suffered fatal injuries," the statement said. They were the only people on board, officials said.

The turboprop aircraft was en route from Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, to Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter is a utility aircraft that seats 19 passengers, according to the Viking Air website.

Crews are working to recover the plane. The NTSB and the FAA Administration will investigate.

Half Moon Bay is a coastal community about 20 miles (32 km) south of San Francisco.

WATCH MORE: Warnings about water dangers continue after teen saved from Cosumnes River

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out