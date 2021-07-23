2 Yuba City men arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Cody Lee Durso and Jake Daniel Sutton were arrested after a further search of their car resulted in the discovery of a catalytic converter in the trunk.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A suspicious car in Yuba City lead police to discover a stolen catalytic converter, resulting in the arrest of two men.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, a resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard near Glidden Lane on Friday, July 23. Upon arrival, police found a car driving at a slow rate of speed along the 600 block of N. Township Road. When police conducted a traffic stop, they found items in the car typically used in catalytic converter thefts.

During the investigation, police were able to find and identify additional evidence and video surveillance linking the driver and passenger to a recent catalytic converter theft in Yuba City.

Police eventually arrested the two men, Cody Lee Durso, 28, and Jake Daniel Sutton, 35, after a further search of the car resulted in the discovery of a catalytic converter in the trunk.

Durso and Sutton were arrested and charged with theft, criminal conspiracy, vandalism and possession of burglary tools. Durso also received an additional charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sutton initially provided a fake name to police and was also charged with falsely representing himself as another person. It was later discovered he also had five warrants out of the Yuba City Police Department for theft and drug-related offenses.

READ MORE FROM ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9