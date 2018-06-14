Two officers are recovering from injuries sustained during an attack by an inmate Wednesday at the California State Prison in Sacramento, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

At approximately noon on Wednesday, June 13, inmate Maurice Daniels left his cell and walked past a correctional officer overseeing the area and suddenly punched him in the face, officials said. After a struggle, Daniels was restrained with the help of other staff.

The two injured officers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. One suffered a broken nose and bruised eye, while the other may have a fractured hand, pending additional tests.

Daniels is serving a 14-year sentence for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

