Deputies went to a home on Harrisburg Place after a welfare check was requested Wednesday morning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were found dead Wednesday morning at a home in Stockton.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 10 a.m. requesting a welfare check at a home on the 6300 block of Harrisburg Place.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds.