2 people hospitalized after crash near Fairfield

Two people were extricated from the vehicles and taken to trauma centers with moderate injuries, according to the fire department.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash near Fairfield Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The crash happened on Vanden Road just south of the Leisure Town Road roundabout. 

Vanden Road is closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for a few hours. People are advised to use alternate routes. 

Credit: Fairfield Fire Department

