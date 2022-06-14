18-year-old missing, 2 rescued in Mission Beach

San Diego Fire-Rescue searched the waters for 75 minutes. Officials said they have shifted the response to a recovery effort and will continue Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue continue searching Wednesday for a person who became submerged underneath a sandbar in Mission Beach on Tuesday. Two other teenagers were rescued by lifeguards after they appeared to be in distress.

At around 3:30 p.m., a lifeguard radioed for backup after spotting a swimmer who appeared to be in distress among a group in an areas near Jersey Court. Two unidentified teenagers were rescued, while the male victim did not surface, according to Monica Munoz, the communications manager for SDFD. The department dispatched a helicopter and other water vessels to aid in the search for the missing 18-year-old.

At around 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard deployed services -- including a helicopter and cutter -- to look for the victim.

San Diego Fire-Rescue told CBS 8, first responders searched for 75 minutes for the missing 18-year-old man and then shifted their response from search and rescue to a recovery effort.

On Wednesday, lifeguards had three rescue vessels and rescue water craft conducting scuba searches using sonar equipment, for a total of 18 personnel assigned to the effort. The San Diego Police Department dive and helicopter teams were also aiding in the search.

(2/2) After 75 min of searching, this became a recovery effort. US Coast Guard and @SDLifeguards currently using side sonar in the water & searching from the air. Sundown ends the efforts tonight. Lifeguards will regroup in the morning. pic.twitter.com/7rzYBKApF7 — SDFD (@SDFD) June 15, 2022