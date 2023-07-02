2 pulled from cars after accident in North Highlands

The crash happened along the 5800 block of Auburn Boulevard.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in North Highlands.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, their crews responded to a reported crash along the 5800 block of Auburn Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash, with two drivers needing to be pulled from their cars.

Firefighters said the drivers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

