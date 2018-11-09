If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at a record store in Arden, Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the Dimple Records store near Arden Way and Fulton Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Investigators say two suspects were robbing the store when the shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities say a person inside the store was injured. Both suspects remain at-large, as police search the area.
The Sac PD helicopter is being used in the search. A description of the suspects has not yet been released.
Streets near the store were temporarily shut down as officers established a perimeter. The perimeter has since been "broken down", according to the sheriff's department. No arrests have been made. Here is a live look from Waze: