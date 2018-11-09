If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired at a record store in Arden, Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the Dimple Records store near Arden Way and Fulton Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say two suspects were robbing the store when the shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, but authorities say a person inside the store was injured. Both suspects remain at-large, as police search the area.

The Sac PD helicopter is being used in the search. A description of the suspects has not yet been released.

Streets near the store were temporarily shut down as officers established a perimeter. The perimeter has since been "broken down", according to the sheriff's department. No arrests have been made. Here is a live look from Waze:

Plz R/T: Heavy law enforcement presence near Fulton/Arden regarding a robbery. Please stay clear of area as traffic will be impacted. We will provide updates soon. PIO on-scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 11, 2018

Plz R/T UPDATE - Arden Way incident: The law enforcement perimeter has been broken down in the Fulton/Arden area. 2 suspects outstanding. K-9 units and patrol officers are still searching. No road closures. LE still on-scene processing evidence. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 12, 2018

