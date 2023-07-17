x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 teens arrested; 3 guns seized after South Sacramento search warrant

The investigation started back in May when officers responded to a report of assault with a firearm

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old and 13-year-old were arrested Thursday after Sacramento Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at a home.

According to a news release, the investigation started back in May when officers responded to a report of an assault with a firearm.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy and they executed a search warrant Thursday at a home. They found two handguns and an AR-15.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked on weapons charges. A 13-year-old boy was also arrested for firearms charges.

WATCH ALSO: Girl rescued, Stockton man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out